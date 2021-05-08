Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, the company is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. Equinor is also a leading seller of crude oil. Notably, the integrated firm’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space. Thus, to combat climate change, the company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar & wind energy. Its massive Dogger Bank Wind project is commendable. Notably, the company recently reported strong quarterly earnings were owing to higher commodity prices and significant contributions from renewables. On top of that, the energy major’s board of directors proposed a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, representing a hike of 25% from the prior dividend.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

