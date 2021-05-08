Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equinox Gold traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.61. 99,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,327,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

