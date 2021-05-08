Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.64) for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

KDNY opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,874,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

