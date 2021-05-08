Ergo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $865,346.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00006985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $131.23 million and $865,346.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,690.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.58 or 0.06582979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.88 or 0.02403942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.00592603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00215142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.10 or 0.00797582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.15 or 0.00637491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.64 or 0.00525881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.