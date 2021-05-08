Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) PT Raised to $26.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERRPF stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.