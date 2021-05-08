Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.27.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.