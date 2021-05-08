Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.70 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,162.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,199. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

