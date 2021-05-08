Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Given New C$0.45 Price Target at Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ESN opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. Essential Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.