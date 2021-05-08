Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Essential Utilities updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.640-1.690 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.64-1.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.