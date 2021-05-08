Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00081951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00063506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.71 or 0.00787119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00104124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,539.94 or 0.09444474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

