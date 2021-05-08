Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 55.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $1,888.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 62.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00080390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00796723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.76 or 0.09940061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00104346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00044363 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

