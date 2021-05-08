Everbridge (EVBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.75. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.75.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.