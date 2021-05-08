Evercore ISI Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $400.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.11.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $319.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.69. Facebook has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Facebook by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $325,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,452 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.