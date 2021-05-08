Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,267 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

