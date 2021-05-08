Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolving Systems were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 223,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Evolving Systems news, Director David S. Oros sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $358,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Oros sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $72,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,820 shares of company stock worth $648,172. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVOL opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter.

Evolving Systems Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

