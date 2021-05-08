Evonik Industries’ (EVK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.86 ($36.30).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.12. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.