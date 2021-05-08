Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.86 ($36.30).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.12. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.