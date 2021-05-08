ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $568,410.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 86.6% higher against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003939 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.59 or 0.00717323 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019227 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

