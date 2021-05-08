Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,982 shares of company stock worth $10,470,998. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

