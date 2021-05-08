Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Cut by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

