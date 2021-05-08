Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $164.82, but opened at $174.09. Expedia Group shares last traded at $174.44, with a volume of 44,499 shares.

The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.19.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

