Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is RV Capital GmbH’s 3rd Largest Position

RV Capital GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 19.8% of RV Capital GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RV Capital GmbH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $61,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

