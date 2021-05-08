Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.