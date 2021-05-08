Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.17. 101,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,089. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $337.04 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.22.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

