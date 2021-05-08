Family Capital Trust Co Acquires 178 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $72.92. 2,268,476 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.