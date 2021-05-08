FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0007

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1.69 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00081142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00064765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00102582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.79 or 0.00764190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.71 or 0.09172446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.