Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

FSLY opened at $41.88 on Thursday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,024,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

