Fatcoin (FAT) Price Tops $0.0607 on Major Exchanges

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Fatcoin has a market cap of $7.08 million and $2.71 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00081896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00062936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.78 or 0.00806290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00104163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,670.19 or 0.09629246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00045056 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

Fatcoin (CRYPTO:FAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc. The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Fatcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.