FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 889.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,008 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2,665.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 118,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.