Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

AGM stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Separately, Sidoti cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $438,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,050 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

