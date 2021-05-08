FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Shares of FDX opened at $314.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.74. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $315.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,428,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

