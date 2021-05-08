Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $231.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $269.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.43.

NYSE:RACE opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,841,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ferrari by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,071,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

