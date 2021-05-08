Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $413.69 million and approximately $23.40 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00082529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00063186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.96 or 0.00797338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00103998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,545.42 or 0.09448712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00044979 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.