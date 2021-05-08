Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Shares Down 1.5%

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.45. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

About Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

