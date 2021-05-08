Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Boosted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 49,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67.

