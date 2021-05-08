Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report $19.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.64 million and the lowest is $18.89 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $20.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $81.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $83.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $80.86 million to $85.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 202,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,351. The company has a market cap of $434.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.