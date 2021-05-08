Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.89.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$7.56 and a twelve month high of C$11.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently -2,625.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

