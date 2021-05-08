Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.89.

FSZ stock remained flat at $C$11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 184,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,223. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -343.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.68.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

