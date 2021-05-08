Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.83

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.83 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 205374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.27. The company has a market cap of C$443.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

