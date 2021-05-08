Financial Contrast: Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) & AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AC Immune and Chinook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chinook Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

AC Immune presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.16%. Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 77.12%. Given AC Immune’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AC Immune is more favorable than Chinook Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AC Immune and Chinook Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune $111.75 million 4.00 $45.74 million $0.60 10.25 Chinook Therapeutics $17.26 million 39.93 -$82.37 million ($5.15) -3.16

AC Immune has higher revenue and earnings than Chinook Therapeutics. Chinook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AC Immune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of AC Immune shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AC Immune and Chinook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune -392.56% -23.88% -21.85% Chinook Therapeutics -215.80% -112.72% -21.36%

Risk & Volatility

AC Immune has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chinook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AC Immune beats Chinook Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing Crenezumab, a humanized, conformation-specific monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical prevention trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for AD, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical study for Down syndrome; ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate that has completed Phase Ib clinical study; and Tau- positron emission tomography (PET) imaging tracer, which is in Phase II clinical study. In addition, the company is researching and developing small molecule Tau aggregation inhibitors for AD and NeuroOrphan indications. Further, it has discovery and preclinical stage molecules targeting range of neurodegenerative diseases, which include diagnostics targeting TDP-43, alpha-synuclein, and NLRP3. The company has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Life Molecular Imaging SA; Eli Lilly and Company; and WuXi Biologics. AC Immune SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. Its product candidates include BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase Ib trial for IgA nephropathy; and CHK-336, a preclinical development candidate for an undisclosed ultra-orphan kidney disease, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington.

