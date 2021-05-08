Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 621 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $401.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.43 and a 200-day moving average of $378.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.91 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

