Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,530 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 414,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,326 shares of company stock worth $28,655,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

