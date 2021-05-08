Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 848 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.47.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

