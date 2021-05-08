Firestone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Firestone Capital Management cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $168.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

