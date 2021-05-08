First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.