First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.25. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$18.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,495.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

