First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $857.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $847.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.07. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $303.18 and a 52-week high of $901.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,568,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $41,101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

