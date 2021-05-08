First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

THFF opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. First Financial has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $613.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Financial by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

