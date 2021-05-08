First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.20. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFNW shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.98. 86,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

