First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.57

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.57 and last traded at C$31.41, with a volume of 1983293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a market cap of C$23.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 783.72.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

